Abida Karim would always have black eyes. Her daughter Riya recalls being as young as five and watching her dad punch, pull and drag her mum about. One day, she feared, the beatings would become so severe that Abida would die.

Daughter Tells How Her Mum Was Tortured and Killed by Dad Sajid Pervez in Leeds

Her mum was trapped in a torturous marriage to Sajid Pervez for 21 years. Riya, now 21, witnessed the violence for most of her life.

“It was very toxic. When my dad finished work, it was always like: ‘What’s going to happen today?’,” she says.

“Is my mum going to get beaten up? It was that constant tightness in the heart.”

Abida and Sajid came to England from Pakistan after an arranged marriage and settled in Leeds. She did not speak English and was reliant on her husband.

“My mum was scared and didn’t have anyone in the UK. My dad would say to her: ‘If you leave me, you’re not going to get anywhere without me’,” Riya says.

“She was an educated woman in general, but I think if she was educated in England and if

she did speak English, she would have definitely been a bit more powerful.

“I felt angry more than helpless, I was thinking: ‘Why isn’t she leaving him, why isn’t there enough help?'”

Last September, the years of abuse ended in Abida’s death, aged 39, at the family’s home in the Harehills area of Leeds.

Pervez, who pleaded guilty to murder, was told he must serve at least 22 years behind bars.

Riya believes West Yorkshire Police could have done more to protect her mother. She says they both reported the abuse several times. On one occasion, Riya says, an officer told them “every husband and wife goes through this”.

“I was thinking I don’t think that’s true. I don’t think every husband is beating their wife like my mum is getting beaten up,” Riya says.

Riya says she wants to tell her story in the hope that no other young girl has to live in fear of their mum being murdered.

“It doesn’t get any better, no matter how many times someone will say sorry to you and that they’ll never do it again, they will,” she says.

“My hopes are women speak up more. I hope more support is put in place and that police take it more seriously.”