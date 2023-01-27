Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday castigated PTI Chairman Imran Khan for misleading the nation by stating “incorrect” facts regarding the PTI government’s performance and challenged the ex-premier to a live debate on the country’s economy.

Dar challenges Imran Khan to live debate on country’s economy

Earlier today, the PTI chief had held the coalition government responsible for the country’s economic woes and compared the current setup with his government.

In response to the claims, a visibly angry Dar said that Imran was “solely responsible” for the destruction of Pakistan’s economy.

“Imran Niazi once again lied today and tried to mislead the people,” the minister said, referring to the PTI chief’s televised address.

“His habit of lying has still not gone. Even in his media talk today, he quoted the wrong figures […] everything he said was based on lies.

“I believe that giving these false numbers is not appropriate […]

you can hold a live debate and bring the economic survey and the State Bank documents … we can do a debate … But don’t mislead the public like this,” the minister said.

He lamented that the coalition government was paying the price of Imran’s decisions today “at the cost of losing its political capital”.

“Niazi Sabab you came to power through stolen elections and you have admitted to it … we even know the names of people who brought you. But in these four years, instead of rebuilding Pakistan, you destroyed everything.”

Dar recalled that when the incumbent government came to power, it had to choose between the state and politics.

“It was very easy for us […] when you lost the vote of confidence, people were standing in queues outside Nawaz Sharif’s house in London […] all of them wanted to buy tickets.

“But at that time we chose the country over politics,” he said.