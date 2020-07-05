Danyal Hussein, 18, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after being charged with the murders of Bibaa Henry, 46, and her 27-year-old half-sister Nicole Smallman.

Danyal Hussein, 18, Charged with Murder of 2 Sisters Stabbed On Birthday Celebration in London

Hussein, of Blackheath, south east London, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

The sisters were killed in a frenzied knife attack at Fryent Park in Wembley, North West London, in the early hours of June 6.

The sisters had spent the evening celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday, but police were called to the park the next day at about 1pm to reports of two women found unresponsive.

The women were in a group of people who gathered in the park from 7.40pm on June 5 to celebrate the birthday, with people leaving gradually during the evening.

By about 0.30am on June 6, only the sisters remained, and they are last thought to have had contact with their family and friends at 1.05am.

Police said they were happily taking selfies, listening to music and dancing with fairy lights until at least 1.13am, but calls to them at about 2.30am went unanswered.

Both sisters were then

reported as missing to police late on June 6, before they were both found on Sunday.

Hussein was arrested at his home address in the early hours of Wednesday, 1 July and subsequently charged as above.

This follows an investigation by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

North West BCU Commander Roy Smith said: “I would like to thank the local community for their support both with the investigation and the police activity at and around the scene. I know that colleagues from across the Met have been working tirelessly on this investigation. My officers will remain on patrol in the local area providing continued reassurance – please do stop and speak with them if you have any questions or concerns”

