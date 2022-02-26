Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah has claimed that she would not mind if Syeda Tuba wants to live with them as consider Tuba as her elder sister.

Dania Shah Ready to Live With Aamir’s 2nd Wife Syeda Tuba, Considers Her As Elder Sister

The TV host along with his third wife Dania Shah claimed in an interview that he had not legally divorced his ex-wife Tuba Anwar, so he could not do anything else.

Aamir Liaquat claimed in an interview with FHM Magazine that he neither divorced Tuba Anwar nor went to court to sign the divorce.

According to Amir Liaquat, his ex-wife got khula according to the constitution but it is not sharia khula. Aamir Liaqat said according to the religion of Islam, the consent of the husband is also required

for khula, therefore Tuba Anwar did not undergo sharia khula.

During the program, he explained to a question that if Tuba Anwar remarried, it would be considered as ‘illegal’, it would be ‘sin and adultery’.

It should be noted that during the program, his third wife Syeda Dania Shah said that even if Amir Liaquat’s ex-wife Tuba Anwar came into his life again, she would not mind and would live happily with him. According to Syeda Dania Shah, she will keep Tuba Anwar as her elder sister.

After listening to Dania Shah, Amir Liaquat said that if Tuba wants to come to him, then come but Dania Shah will stay with him now, she will not go anywhere. It may be recalled that Tuba had confirmed through social media posts on February 9 that she had divorced Amir Liaquat. She had married the scholar in July 2018.