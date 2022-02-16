A MAN accused of causing the death of a quad bike rider failed to turn up at court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Dangerous Driver Mohammed Khan Charged for Killing Dad-of-4 Tariq Khan

Mohammed Khan, aged 26, of Manchester Road, Bolton, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving of father-of-four Tariq Khan on Green Lane, Great Lever, dangerous driving, and perverting the course of justice.

He had been due to make a first appearance appear at Bolton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday).

His co-accused Mohammed Randera, aged 37, of Willis Street, Bolton, appeared in the dock after being charged with perverting the course of justice.

He is alleged to own the Mercedes said to have been driven by Mohammed Khan and provided false information to

the police about who was driving the vehicle.

Tariq Khan, aged 36, died whilst riding a his quad bike, which was in a collision with the Mercedes on Wednesday, May 6, last year.

He ran the popular Pound 4 Pound boxing gym on Sidney Street and, following his death, tributes flooded in from friends and families, including his eldest son Reece, who expressed how much his dad meant to him.

Reece, aged 12, said: “Throughout his life my father cared and supported me and my brothers through everything.

“He was the best dad I could ever imagine or have – like a superhero.

“His passion for boxing passed on to me just as much as my brothers and my mother.”

Randera is due to appear at Bolton Crown Court for a further hearing on Monday March 21.