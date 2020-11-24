Dadyal Resident Slapped and Fined Rs. 500 For Not Wearing Mask in Outside

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday, after continuous warnings of rising cases across the country, made it compulsory for all citizens to wear a face mask when stepping out of their homes.

Muhammad Asim son of Muhammad Sagheer a resident of Anmb village of Dadyal was fined Rs. 500 for not wearing mask and allegedly beaten by local authorities following an altercation.

Muhammad Asim was traveling along with his father Muhammad Sagheer on a motorcycle when they were stopped by local authorities stopped them near Anmb Choongi.

Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Safeer issued a fine of Rs 500 to both son and father.

Muhammad Asim paid the fine immediately and received a receipt of it, he asked Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Safeer that “he should have reduce the fine amount.”

It was then altercation started between both and Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Safeer slapped Muhammad Asim and injured his eye.

Victim has complaint

with local government officials about the misbehavior of Naib Tehsildar and demanded a strict action against him.

This is not the first time earlier in March/April a similar incident happened in Islamghar Cross area, when a video a police official went viral, where he was seen slapping a motorcyclist on his face.

NCOC on Friday issued new guidelines banning indoor marriages, fixing Rs100 as fine for not wearing mask and allowing “work from home” for 50 per cent staff of public and private institutions.

A senior official of the NCOC told that the provinces had been asked to implement the new guidelines under their own capabilities.

Karachi Commissioner orders to the deputy commissioners of all six districts of the city to fine every citizen Rs500 if they are found in public without a mask

The decision was taken at a meeting of the NCOC attended by representatives of the Centre and the provinces.

Under the new guidelines, wearing of mask and ‘work from home’ policy have been made compulsory throughout the country.