The man who threw his five children into BS Link canal in Pattoki on Monday said he is ‘missing’ them.

Dad Who Killed His 5 Children Said He is ‘Missing’ Them

In his statement, Muhammad Ibrahim, a rickshaw driver, said he lost his mind after a domestic dispute with his wife, and the taunting of his in-laws compelled him to throw his children into a canal.

Regretting and admitting his cruel act, Ibrahim said he loved his children the most and now he is badly missing them.

Recalling the incident, he said that he might not throw children into the canal if they had shouted at the time when he was pushing them.

According to the police, Muhammad Ibrahim has a criminal record and three first information reports (FIRs) are

registered against him at different Kasur police stations. The cases related to robbery and possession of illicit arms.

Meanwhile, an operation to find the bodies of three of the five drowned children continued. The bodies of two siblings were fished out on Saturday.

The police said Ibrahim, a rickshaw driver, was arrested from the place of the incident. He would often quarrel with his wife Razia Bibi due to which the latter had gone to stay with her parents at Manga.

He went to the house of his in-laws to see his children where the couple exchanged harsh words. Later, he took his children Muhammad Ahmed, 2, Fiza Bibi, 4, Nafeesa Bibi, 5, Muhammad Zain, 8, and Nadia Parveen, 10, to the canal and threw them into the water channel one by one.