Dad Rashid Abbasi, Handcuffed and Dragged from Dying Daughter Zainab in UK

Police officers dragged a grieving father Rashid Abbasi, 59, from the hospital bedside of his dying daughter 6 years old Zainab shortly after he had been told her life support was being withdrawn.

Rashid Abbasi, a 59-year-old hospital consultant, who has worked in the NHS for more than 30 years was wrenched away from his critically ill six-year-old daughter by an officer holding his neck.

His wife Aliya Abbasi, a former doctor, was grabbed from behind, pulled from the bedside and fell backwards on to the floor of the hospital ward in the North of England.

Medics insisted Zainab should be allowed to die but Mr and Mrs Abbasi fought for further treatment that they were convinced would keep her alive.

Police were called to Zainab’s bedside after a complaint about Mr Abbasi’s behaviour. Mr Abbasi was arrested, a female police officer shouted: ‘You’re acting like an animal, it’s disgusting’;

The couple last night condemned the ‘brutal’ and ‘callous’ way they were treated by police.

The couple plan to sue police over this episode which took place in August 2019. But nothing about it covers the hospital in a good light.

The Abbasis’ big crime appears to have been to challenge the hospital view that life support for their critically-ill daughter should be withdrawn.

Yet why wouldn’t they? What parent would pull the plug before exhausting every possible avenue? Didn’t they just do what every parent would?

Rashid and Aliya Abbasi’s daughter Zainab suffered from respiratory problems and a rare genetic illness called Niemann-Pick disease, which meant she was likely to die during childhood.

The couple clashed with Zainab’s doctors for years over her treatment. They say that on two previous occasions when Zainab was critically ill they had successfully argued for her to be treated with steroids instead of having life support withdrawn, and were proved correct when her condition

improved.

After her admission to hospital last July, Mr and Mrs Abbasi believed that, while their daughter was dangerously ill, she could survive with the right care.

But on August 19, doctors told the Abbasis that Zainab was dying. An audio recording reveals how one doctor told them that ‘the next steps would involve taking her off the ventilator’. Rashid and Aliya pleaded for further tests, but one of the doctors refused, saying the process of moving Zainab on to palliative care needed to start ‘straight away’. Rashid told them they would have to get a court order to do so.

The medics then attempted to hand the couple a letter restricting Mr Abbasi’s visiting hours .

Mr Abbasi stormed out of the meeting but hospital staff then called police, claiming he pushed a senior doctor who attempted to prevent him returning to his daughter’s bedside. Half an hour later, four police officers and two security guards arrived on Zainb’s bedside.

Officers asked on a number of occasions for Mr Abbasi to leave his daughter’s bedside and talk to them outside the ward but he refused.

But after just over five minutes, an officer gave Mr Abbasi a final warning before wrenching him away from his daughter. One officer dragged him in his chair away from the bedside, the footage shows.

Following the incident, the NHS trust applied to the High Court for permission to take Zainab off the ventilator, but on September 16, just three days before the hearing was due to start, Zainab died.

In 2001, when my own mother lay on a hospital bed after suffering a stroke, I was called into a room with three of my sisters and told to say my goodbyes as she had just a matter of days. We refused. My mum lived for another 11 years.

“The disease Zainab was suffering from is not uncommon in adult populations. So I was able to ask leading questions.” Rashid told.