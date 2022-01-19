Malik Faisal Akram, who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff, had told family members he wanted to get married and was going to go to Texas to find a Mexican bride.

Dad of Five, Malik Faisal Went USA To Find Himself A Mexican Bride

They have since said that he had been ‘suffering from mental health issues.’

Two days after his December 29 arrival it is reported he then asked relatives for money to get to Texas and took a flight to Dallas Fort Worth on New Years’ Eve.

He then spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before the attack on Saturday in the suburb of Colleyville.

It is claimed during this time he bought a gun on the city’s

streets that had been reported stolen in 2020.

During the standoff with police in Colleyville, Akram demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who is suspected of having ties to al Qaeda and was convicted of trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

The prison where Siddiqui is serving her sentence is in nearby Fort Worth.

Blackburn-born Akram’s family said he had been ‘suffering from mental health issues.’

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she had offered ‘the full support’ of the UK police and security services to her US counterpart.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has described the incident as an ‘act of terrorism and anti-Semitism’, a view echoed by the Muslim Council of Britain, which called it a hate crime and expressed its solidarity with the Jewish community.