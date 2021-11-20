A hero surgeon who died of Covid while saving patients on the frontline was double-vaccinated but caught the virus just days before boosters became available, his devastated family has revealed.

Dad of 4, Dr Irfan Halim, 45, Died Despite Double-vaccinated in London

Grieving widow Saila Halim said Dr Irfan Halim, 45, passed away at Royal Brompton Hospital in West London on November 14 following a nine-week battle with the virus.

The doctor, who had no known health conditions, received his second vaccine in January but was struck down by the disease on September 10, six days before Britain’s booster programme was given the green-light.

As a frontline NHS worker who was vaccinated nine months ago, he would have been at the front of the queue for the crucial third shot when they were rolled out on September 16.

During the height of the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, Halim spent four months away from his wife and four young children to protect them while he worked in COVID-19 wards.

He was placed on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine that temporarily replaced the function of his heart and lungs because he

could not breathe for himself.

“The National Health Service worked frantically to bring Irfan home to his beautiful family, but tragically, he passed away after a nine-week fight against COVID,” according to a fundraising website set up in his memory.

“Irfan was dearly loved and touched so many people’s lives. Sadly, he was taken away far too soon from those who loved him. Not only was he a loving husband, a devoted father of four young beautiful children, but an incredibly awesome human being to all that were blessed to have met him.”

More than £83,000 ($111,650) had been donated so far by at least 471 donors to meet the family’s £100,000 target.

“He fought hard to be with his children every day,” Halim’s wife said in a social media post.

“With a broken heart shattered in pieces beyond imagination, I muster what little strength I have to write this message. You gave 25 dedicated years of service to the NHS working as a consultant general surgeon. Irfan, you were not only my best friend but a best friend to all our children and so many others.”