Earlier it was reported that eight-year-old Sahiwal girl was found dead on Saturday after the kidnap while medical reports suggest she was abuse.

Dad Kills His Daughter To Trap Opponents In Her Murder Case In Pakistan



Police investigators made startling revelations in a murder case of a girl aged 8 and claimed that father and paternal relatives turned out to be murderers of the minor student Rukhsana in Sahiwal.

The medical reports found that she had ax-strikes on her head while multiple scars of the sharp instruments were also visible which possibly led to her murder.

Now after police investigation it is revealed that minor girl’s father,

uncle, and aunt turns out to be murderers, whereas, the crime weapon, shoes and other evidence were recovered from their home.

After collecting the evidence in the murder case, Harappa police arrested Rukhsana’s father and aunt. Police officials claimed that the accused killed the minor girl to trap the opponents by filing a murder case against them.

According to the reports collected on the incident, the minor Rukhsana had been abducted and was taken to an unknown location where her body was later found mauled, and mutilated.

Harappa police arrested Rukhsana’s father and aunt and others involved in the crime who use minor as scapegoat to take revenge from their opponents.

Further investigation under way.