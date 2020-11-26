As the news of Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed’s divorce making round on social media, the actress’s father has dismissed rumours of the couple’s separation and termed baseless.

Dad Breaks Silence Over Daughter Urwa’s Divorce From Her Husband

Earlier a news went viral in Pakistani media claimed that the two had separated just four years after their marriage due to personal differences and that they would soon be divorced.

It was even claimed in social media posts that the divorce case of the two is also pending in the local court of Lahore.

When the news of separation and divorce between the showbiz couple went viral, their fans were also very upset

and disappointed.

However, now actress Urwa Hocane’s father Mushtaq Hussain has broken silence on her daughter’s separation and divorce, claiming that all the news is baseless.

However, an official statement from the duo is yet to clarify the situation of their marriage. Nor have they talked about it publicly. In fact, Urwa’s sister Mawra Hocane has also not made any statement in this regard yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple has not deleted each other’s pictures from their social media. More so, both seem to be following each other as well.

Fans seem quite curious to find out more details as both are neither denying it nor accepting it, which makes it seemingly fishy.