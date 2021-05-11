Mohammad Zulfiqar, whose daughter Mayra was killed in Lahore, Pakistan, pleaded with the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to help find her killers.

Dad Breaks Down after Hears Mayra Zulfiqar Was ‘Tortured’ Before Death

The father of murdered Brit Mayra Zulfiqar broke down after hearing reports that his daughter had been tortured before her death.

Mohammad Zulfiqar, whose daughter was killed in Pakistan after going there for a friend’s wedding, pleaded for justice for the 24-year-old paralegal, who was found dead in her room with two bullet wounds.

Arriving in London from his home country, he broke down on local television news, begging Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action to find her killer, and adding ‘she’s your daughter too,’

He also spoke out about his daughter’s passion for

‘doing something for Pakistan’ after it was revealed she was likely to have been tortured before she died.

“She was called here [in Pakistan] and betrayed before being cruelly murdered,” Mr Zulfiqar said.

“She was passionate to do something for Pakistan. I want justice, PM Imran Khan she was your daughter too.”

The initial postmortem report stated that she had two bullet wounds to her body – one on her arm and the other near her neck.

Bruises were also found on her left foot and right hand, which indicated that the young woman had been tortured before being murdered.

It is not yet known why Myra was murdered, but her family believe her death may have been a revenge killing linked to her refusing marriage proposals from two men, and that a hitman was hired.