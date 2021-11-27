A Czech model sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug trafficking in Pakistan in 2019 was released Saturday after her acquittal this month, the Czech foreign minister said.

Czech Model Acquitted While British Mum Khadija Jailed for Life in Heroin Case in Pakistan

Tereza Hluskova, 25, was arrested at the airport in Lahore for trafficking nine kilogrammes of heroin in January 2018.

Footage released by Pakistani customs officials showed authorities uncovering drugs hidden in her suitcase as she was trying to board a flight headed for the United Arab Emirates.

Hluskova, who insisted someone had placed the drugs in her suitcase, was sentenced in March 2019 to eight years and eight months in prison and was also fined.

But a court of appeals acquitted her on November 1 as “the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt”, according to her lawyer Saif ul Malook.

“The Czech citizen was released from prison in Pakistan today,” Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek tweeted.

Khadija Shah, from Birmingham, was arrested at Islamabad airport in 2012 and jailed for life in 2014 for smuggling 63kg (138lb) of heroin.

Shah gave birth to daughter Malaika, now believed to be six years old, while in prison.

Shah’s family believe she was tricked into carrying heroin by traffickers.

The Foreign Office said it “supported her family in bringing

her daughter to the UK”.

Khadija Shah, 31, from Small Heath, Birmingham who was sentenced to life in prison for attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan in 2012. Shah was heavily pregnant when she was arrested.

She was jailed with her baby whom she gave birth after handed a life sentence for trying to smuggle £3.2m worth of heroin.

At a bail hearing in 2012, the judge refused to let Khadija go, but did lift the death penalty from her – meaning she won’t be executed.

Khadija avoided the death sentence, but must stay in the notorious Adiala Jail until she dies, along with Malaika who is now 5 years old. The mum and daughter share a cell with six other mothers.

Khadija Shah says she had been on a holiday and was asked to carry the bags by men she had only recently met. Miss Shah was checking in to fly home from Islamabad airport with her two children. Almost 140 pounds (60 kilogram)of heroin, wrapped in 123 packages, was found in her luggage.

Shah, who was also accompanied by her two older children – Ibrahim, and Aleesha – at the time of her arrest, gave birth to her daughter, Malaika, in October 2012.

Family insists Khadija Shah innocent of Pakistan drugs smuggling charges. Her mother, who did not wish to be named, said she believed traffickers duped her daughter into carrying the drugs.