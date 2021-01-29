‘CutsbyKashif’ Being Investigated For Offering Services Despite Restrictions in Bradford

The barber, who goes by ‘cutsbyKashif’ on Instagram and works out of The Barber Shop in Manchester Road, encouraged people to “get @ me in this stay at home restrictions” and said he had “unlimited spots” for the “firest fadez [sic]”.

Police Investigates Barber Offering Service on Instagram ‘cutsbyKashif’ in Bradford

Kashif said he had only been cutting his family’s hair for free but would stop after the severity of his actions dawned on him.

The current national restriction regulations state that” personal care facilities such as hair, beauty, tanning and nail salons, tattoo parlours, spas, massage parlours, body and skin piercing services must close” to reduce social contact.

The Government’s guidance adds: “These services should not be provided in other people’s homes.”

An Instagram story post uploaded by cutsbyKashif earlier this week said, “home cuts active all over” and “screenshot and share please”, with his Instagram and Snapchat usernames also included.

Another story post had the caption “we’re active”, with all posts showing haircuts given to men whose faces are obscured in some posts with the barber’s Snapchat logo.

In the post which reads, “Firest fadez lads get @ me in these restrictions unlimited spots,” the customers face is, ironically, obscured with Instagram’s ‘stay home’ logo.

Kashif said

he had “not been earning any money” from the haircuts and had only been cutting his family members’ hair.

He said he is currently on furlough and “would not be going out there putting myself and others at risk, and my parents and grandparents at risk”.

The Telegraph & Argus pointed out he could only cut the hair of people in his household and in their social bubble – one other household – which he said he did not realise, adding: “I will not be putting the posts up [on social media] again.”

A spokesperson for Bradford Council said: “We’d like to thank the people who have reported this business.

“We understand this is a difficult time but urge everyone to follow the government guidelines which are designed to reduce transmissions, illness, hospitalisations and deaths.”

A government spokesperson added: “In order to protect the NHS and save lives, all personal care facilities, including mobile hairdressers, must close.

“Businesses that break the rules face police enforcement action, including a possible Fixed Penalty Notice.

“To help businesses through this difficult period, we have put in place one of the most generous packages of business support in the world, totalling £280 billion, which includes grants, VAT relief, various loan schemes, a business rates holiday, and the extended furlough scheme.”