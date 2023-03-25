Cunning Side of Female Actresses in Pakistan Showbiz industry

Actor Faysal Quraishi, who is currently hosting Ramazan transmission for Bol TV, has revealed the cunning side of his fellow actress.

Faysal Quraishi was having a conversation about making friends in the industry with fellow artist  Nazish Jahangir who was the celebrity guest at his show.

Nazish Jahangir said that she doesn’t make friends in the industry because of many reasons after which Faysal Quraishi revealed how female co-actors trick their fellows.

Faysal Quraishi said, “Let me tell you one thing, well, it is an old story, our industry’s very good actress and our friend once told me, “I had many friends in the industry and one was too

close to me, I used to get a lot of offers and she used to advise me to refuse all those offers, I started refusing all those offers and after a few months I saw her in those dramas’, so, yes, this happens.”

After hearing this incident Nazish admitted that she heard this story about that particular actress. In a talk show last month,  Quraishi gave his opinion about a few ace Pakistani actors regarding their dancing skills.

To the question about which of the actors dances well. Faysal was given options of Goher Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt, or Mohsin Abbas Haider?. According to Quraishi, he was unaware of all the names. “None of them know how to dance well”, he maintained. 

