Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of baby son, One of His Newborn Twins

Portuguese star footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have lost one of their newborn twins.

Taking to social media, the Portuguese star footballer took to social media and posted it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

“We are all devastated at this loss and and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” the couple said. The pair

had announced the pregnancy in October.

The Portugal international, 37, and Rodriguez, 28, were expecting twins. United tweeted: “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Ronaldo has a son Cristiano Jr, who was born in 2010 and twins Eva and Mateo who were born in 2017. He also has a daughter with Rodriguez – Alana Martina, who was born in 2017.

Immediately following the news, the soccer world came out in droves to show its support for the Portuguese international.