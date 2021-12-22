Covid Cases Pass 100,000 – The Highest Daily Figure In The UK So Far

The highest number of lab-confirmed COvid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday December 22. 

It is the first time the daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.

The Government said a further 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

A total of 51,577,782 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by December 21

This is an increase of 39,955 on the previous day.

7,156,899 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 54,085.

A combined total of 30,844,888

booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 968,665.

Separate totals for booster and third doses are not available.

A total of 8,008 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 as of December 21, Government figures show.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 173,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

This is the highest number since November 22 and is up 4% from a week earlier.

The Government said a further 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

During the second wave of coronavirus, hospital numbers peaked at 39,254 on January 18.

