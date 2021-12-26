Cousin Marriage and Genetic Disorders from Pakistan to Bradford Keeping It in The Family

Marrying close family members is a tradition in many countries and among their emigrants, leading to higher rates of genetic disorders.

One billion people worldwide live in countries where marriage among relatives is common. Of this billion, one in three is married to a second cousin or closer relative or is the progeny of such a marriage. The frequency of genetic disorders among such children is around twice that in children of non-related parents.

In some South Asian, Middle Eastern, and north African countries, as many as half of marriages are consanguineous.

In Pakistan, half of the population marry a first or second cousin, more than in any other country.

In rural areas this can be 80%, says Hafeez ur Rehman, an anthropologist at the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad. Emigrants from these regions sometimes maintain these traditions.

The custom in all of these countries is similar, he told The BMJ, as marrying within the immediate family guarantees that wealth stays in the family. Partners will have similar socioeconomic status and similar family customs. A good relationship may already exist among parents in law. And divorce rates are believed to be lower.

Hafeez adds, “In our culture, marrying for love is still not highly looked upon, even if younger, educated people increasingly choose that path.”

I learned that if you if you marry a first cousin, the risk of a child developing a birth defect goes from 2% to 5%. For me, it’s hard to talk about it in numbers, because you’re talking about a baby.

When we were filming, I went to visit one of

my uncle’s friends who married his cousin. It kind of shook me a bit.

He has two children with severe mental disabilities. His daughter was only a year older than me. I’m sat there worrying about first world problems basically, like which university I might go to, or if I want to start working instead. She doesn’t even have the chance to think about those sorts of thing.

We’ll never know if it’s because of the cousin marriage that these children have the disabilities they do.

My uncle’s friend told me not to go for a cousin marriage if I wanted to minimise my risk of having children with similar diagnoses. But he also warned me that I wouldn’t be absolutely safe from these conditions just because I didn’t marry a cousin.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that it’s the luck of the draw,” he told me. “Whatever happens, happens because nature intended it.”

When there have been generations of people marrying their cousins, I do feel like it gets a bit dangerous. Nowadays, parents can get tested to check whether their genes carry mutations that could pass on disease to their children. I feel like it would be unfair if this testing wasn’t done – or even considered – because that could impact the child’s entire life.

I’ve seen a lot of Asian people questioning why I would make a film about cousin marriage, saying that it is really embarrassing. But the thing is, it still happens.

It’s better that people have awareness, and if they are going through something like that, that they know the risks rather than hiding it away and keeping it a taboo subject. I’m glad that it’s being talked about now.