Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed Tiktok star Hareem Shah to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.

Court orders TikToker Hareem Shah to appear before FIA

The SHC gave the directive during a hearing of a money laundering case. A two-judge bench warned that the court would withdraw its injunction restraining the FIA from arresting her if she failed to return to the country and face the investigation.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel representing Hareem submitted a medical report written in Turkish that showed that the defendant was unwell. The counsel informed the court that his client is currently in Turkey and is unable to come back to Pakistan as doctors have suggested her to rest.

The court inquired what ailment Hareem was suffering from and what treatment she was receiving. The lawyer said that Hareem might take 15-20 days to return. Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro directed the counsel to have the certificate translated into English and then submit it before

the court.

The court expressed annoyance over Hareem Shah’s objectionable remarks about the law enforcement agencies (LEAs). The lawyer said his client had already apologised for her remarks. The court adjourned the hearing while directing Hareem to appear before the FIA by April 18.

The SHC had earlier restrained the FIA from taking action against the TikTok sensation, issuing them a stay order over Hareem’s petition challenging the probe launched by the agency.

The FIA had asked the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze all bank accounts and launch action against her social media accounts with the help of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The FIA had launched a money-laundering probe against Hareem Shah after a video of her claiming to have travelled abroad with a large sum of money went viral recently.

On January 10, the TikToker uploaded a video on social media in which she could be seen flaunting two stacks of British pounds. The FIA had decided to write a letter to the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to take action against her.