Court Orders for Mattress, Chair,Home Food Facilities to Shehbaz in jail

An accountability court on Wednesday directed the jail authorities to provide facilities to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in jail according to his medical history.

The court ordered the authorities to provide mattress, chair, food from home and other necessary facilities.

Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan announced the decision over a petition filed in the court seeking facilities to the opposition leader in jail.

The court also directed the Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail to submit report over providing facilities

to Sharif in the next hearing of the case.

PML-N Lahore had filed a petition in the accountability court seeking facilities to Shehbaz Sharif in jail according to the law.

“Shehbaz Sharif has been the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, he should be provided facilities including home food as per the law,” the petition said.

Accountability court had sent Shehbaz Sharif to jail on 14-day judicial remand on Tuesday in money laundering reference.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed Rs seven billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against Sharif and his family members on August 17.