A sessions court has declared that actress Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman.

Court Declares Atiq As Husband of Actress Meera, Who Is Married To Captain Naveed As Well

Furthermore, the court had rejected the showbiz star’s appeal to deny the ruling over her marriage.

Additional Sessions Judge Mazhar Abbas had declared that the nikkahnama [marriage contract] is authentic and therefore the star is still legally married to Atiq.

However, the actress, whose real name is Irtiza Rubab, said that Atiq drafted a fake marriage contract and that they were never legally married.

“I’m not Atique-ur-Rehman’s wife. He made a fake marriage contract,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the businessman claimed

he married the Inteha actress back in 2007. Their house located in the defence area in Lahore was said to be the cause of dispute between the two.

Atiq claimed that Meera was his wife before filing a case against her in the court.

The complainant also submitted substantiating evidence like nikkahnama and pictures from the marriage ceremony. However, Meera denied the evidence and called it forged.

It is pertinent to mention that Atiq accused Meera of entering into a another marriage contract with Captain Naveed in 2013 while still being married to him.

When actress was stuck in USA in April 2021 in a hospital, she was reportedly been discharged from the mental hospital after Captain Naveed paid $50,000 for her ‘bail’.