Matt Hancock has confirmed that the ban on ‘sleeping’ with anyone outside your household will continue after the national restrictions are lifted.

Couples Can’t Sleep Together Living apart in Tier 2 Areas From December 2 in UK

The Health Secretary told today’s Downing Street press conference that any couples living apart in Tier 2 areas could only meet up outside.

Households are allowed to mix in Tier 1 areas, whereas people in Tier 3 can only meet other households in outdoor public spaces.

Ella, from Southampton, raised the question of rules for established relationships in a video message to Mr Hancock.

‘My boyfriend and I are in a long term relationship but live in separate households, so are unsure what rules apply to us,’ she said.

‘Are we allowed to see each other indoors and only outdoors despite being in an established relationship?’

Mr Hancock replied by saying the rules detailing what is ‘permitted’ could be found on the gov.uk website, but added he understood the impact the restrictions were having on couples

living apart.

‘For everybody watching if you’re in a specific situation, then the best thing to do is to go and look precisely at the rules,’ he said.

‘But the general rule for those who are in Tier 2 is that the rule of six applies outdoors, including for instance in a private garden, but indoors you should only be mixing with people who are in your own household.’

The new guidance all but rules out casual hook-ups for people who live in different households and don’t have a prior relationship.

In Parliament last week Boris Johnson outlined new rules which are set to come into force in England from December 2. The Prime Minister confirmed that people could still meet up under the so-called ‘Rule of Six’ if their area is still under Tier 1 rules.

Under Tier 2, all indoor recreation gatherings will be outlawed – although, technically, people will still be able to meet up in their back garden.

And Tier 3 restrictions will prevent people from meeting everywhere except in public places such as parks.