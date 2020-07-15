A mother and father who kept their five-year-old son in a cat cage before torturing him to death have been jailed for 27 years.

Couple Who Kept Their Son, 5, in Cat Cage, Jailed for 27 Years

Ridzuan Mega Abdul Rahman, 28, and wife Azlin Arujunah, also 28, tortured their son at the family home in Singapore three years ago.

Father Ridzuan Mega Abdul Rahman was also sentenced to 24 lashes with a cane.

Mother Azlin Arujunah will serve an extra year in prison in lieu of caning after the judge declared they were equally to blame for the boy’s death.

Prosecutors have described the case, which was heard at Singapore’s High Court, as ‘one of the worst cases of child abuse’.

The trial, which began on November 12, heard how their five-year-old son had died in October 2016 after he had burns to 75 per cent of his body.

On one occasion, the boy yelled ‘are you crazy or what?,’ which angered the parents.

On the day of his death, October 22, 2016, the boy was allegedly confined to a cat cage.

His mother wanted to bathe him but the child refused. His father was called to discipline him and he poured hot water over

his calf, the court heard.

Rather than immediately seeking medical attention, the parents waited six hours to take the boy to hospital.

On the first day of the trial the court heard how the five-year-old was kept in a cat cage and tortured for months before he died.

Pictures of the boy’s injuries were shown on a screen in court.

The child, who has not been named due to a court order, died just a day after he was admitted to hospital.

A foster family had taken the boy in shortly after his birth in 2011 but he later returned to his biological parents in 2015.

During the sentencing, Justice Valerie Thean described confining the boy to a cage as ‘extremely cruel’.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Wen Hsien said the boy had suffered a ‘fate worse than death’.

The pair who is unemployed and have other children as well, were originally charged for murder with common intention to inflict fatal scald injuries on the boy, but were formally acquitted of murder in June and instead convicted of causing grievous hurt by dangerous means for the acts of scalding.

The prosecution has since filed an appeal against the murder acquittal.