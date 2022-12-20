Countess Christine Bolza, 48, says she and Austrian husband, Count Niki Bolza, were left ‘living in total darkness’ with ‘no lighting or heating or fridge’ after falling out with the owner of an Airbnb in London which the couple rented last year.

Couple Suing Talha Abbasi for £25K Who Rented Airbnb deluxe Apartment for £3,435 in London

Count Niki Bolza, 51, is the son of publishing boss and architect Count Antonio Bolza, an aristocrat of Austro-Hungarian and Italian descent who carved out a 2,000-acre estate around the historic castle of Castello di Reschio in Umbria, Italy, where his family live today.

The posh pair needed a short-term home having uprooted from their pad in Mayfair – after the countess complained it had too many flights of stairs – and moved into a deluxe apartment near Portobello Road in November last year.

But the couple clashed with landlord Talha Abbasi when they developed cash flow problems in the lead-up to the collapse of their property development company Niboco Ltd, which was wound up in July this year.

They claim that when they started falling behind on their rent in March, Mr Abbasi responded by cutting off their power for 20 days, leaving the aristocratic couple ‘homeless at home’.

When the couple told the landlord they were struggling, he was unmoved and ‘repeatedly chased for payment of the outstanding sums’,.

She is now suing Mr

Abbasi for £25,000 to compensate her for the ‘anxiety, inconvenience and mental stress’ caused by alleged attempts to force her family from their temporary home by axing the power supply.

She and her family were further put out by the loss of internet access, the court heard, and Countess Christine says she was also harassed by Mr Abbasi ‘attempting to gain access to the apartment in an intimidatory and aggressive manner’.

Mr Abbasi accepts the couple’s electricity cut out after he stopped topping up their meter, but says he did this only after his electrician refused to sign it off as safe.

He also denies any suggestion of harassment, insisting he tried to get an electrician to access his flat only for health and safety reasons. He also claims he is owed £40,000 in rent arrears.

But Mr Abbasi says the flat was only ever rented out to the couple as an Airbnb ‘holiday’ rental, which conferred limited rights as a tenant.

Mr Abbasi is defending the claim, vigorously disputing allegations of breach of covenant, attempted unlawful eviction, interference and harassment.

He insists the countess and count, who are still in place, are now squatters who have not paid their rent in full since February this year.

In court, Mr Abbasi’s barrister, Tom Carter, said Mr Abbasi also repeatedly offered to find alternative accommodation for the Bolza family but was turned down.

Judge Stephen Hellman has reserved his ruling in the case until a later date.