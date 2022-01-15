Couple Goals Without Being A Couple: Sussanne Khan and Ex-Husband Both Contracted COVID

Once again, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are setting couple goals without being a couple.

Sussanne, who is a known interior and fashion designer, had informed her followers on Instagram that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself from others.

A day before her former husband’s 48th birthday (January 10), she posted a mirror selfie and wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one.”

However, latest media reports suggest that not only Sussanne, but the WAR actor had also tested positive.

As per ETimes reported, the Krrish actor was “feeling unwell and decided to quarantine himself at his new, swanky

flat which he purchased at Mumbai’s Versova Link Road.”

The source also revealed he has recovered and is feeling much better now. “His test came negative four days ago, apparently on the same day as his birthday on January 10,” the publication reported.

Meanwhile, Sussanne, 43, is still positive. Yesterday, she shared a post on her IG handle, which read, “Omicron day 3… kicks day 2’s butt. Thank you god.”

On the work front, Hrithik is currently working on the Vikram Vedha remake. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and the fourth instalment of Krrish.

In 2020 Both the exes have found a way to ensure their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan are not “disconnected” from either parent during the lockdown that India and Sussane joined her ex in the self-isolation time with him and their kids in his home.