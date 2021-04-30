A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam got married in PPE kits after the groom tested positive.

Couple Gets Married in PPE Kits after Groom Tests Positive in India

Both the bride as well as the groom took the pheras as mantras were chanted by a pandit in the backdrop. Around three people were present during their wedding ceremony, all dressed in full protective suits.

The video has gone viral on social media and several users criticised the couple for getting married amid a pandemic.

Speaking to ANI about the wedding, Navin Garg, the Tehsildar of Ratlam, said, “The groom tested positive on April 19. We came here to stop the wedding but on request and guidance of senior officials, the wedding was solemnized. The couple was made to wear PPE kits so that the infection doesn’t spread.”

India is

currently reeling under the second wave of crisis and in view of the sharp rise in cases, gatherings have been restricted so as to contain the spread of the pandemic. As per the guidelines of the Madhya Pradesh government, a maximum number of 50 guests are allowed at a wedding.

In fact, a top police official of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district said that the bride and groom at wedding ceremonies, that have 10 or fewer guests, will be treated to a sumptuous dinner at his home.

“I am going to treat the bride and groom if they wed in the presence of ten or fewer guests to delicious dinner at my home. Such couples will be given mementos for adhering to guidelines, and a government vehicle will be deployed to pick up and drop them home,” Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.