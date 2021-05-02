Couple Celebrate After Released from £1,750 Quarantine ‘Prison’ Hotel

A couple emerged jubilant from the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel near Heathrow Airport just after midnight.

Wagner Araujo, 43, and his wife Elaine, 40, punched the air with joy as they left his hotel – before tackling a large chicken select meal and washing it down with a Coke.

The removal man said: “We couldn’t wait to get a nice McDonald’s – we’d been craving it.

“The food in the hotel was quite good but there was a lot of salads. We wanted some lovely fast food so went straight there.

“It was the best McDonald’s I’ve ever tasted. I needed it after being in there for ten days.”

Wagner had shelled out £1,750 to stay in the hotel while wife Elaine paid £650 as they were sharing a room.

And they finally got to see their kids aged six, nine, ten

and 17 yesterday after more than a month apart.

After heading back to their home in Finchley, London, Wagner said: “We gave them big cuddles when we got back. We couldn’t stop thinking about them while we were stuck in the room – it was really hard.”

Mr Araujo, who has lived in Britain for 20 years told “It has been an expensive time. But it has been an experience.

“I’m just so happy that we are out at last. To look up at the sky and feel the fresh air and of course to have a McDonald’s outside the hotel.”

The couple arrived in the UK on February 15 from Brazil – one of the UK’s ‘red list’ countries that require travellers to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days – via Madrid.

They were told on arrival in Britain they would be quarantined and slapped with a hotel bill of £1,750 each.