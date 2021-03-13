A couple who abused a little boy offered his mum cash afterwards.

David Bradbury, 55, would film the horrific abuse performed by William Gamble, 65, before offering to pay the little boy’s mum £30.

Couple Abused Little Boy Then Offered His Mum £30 as Compensation in Liverpool

Their sickening acts were only discovered after they uploaded an image of child abuse, not involving the same boy, to Facebook.

When police raided their St Helens home they discovered the horrific pictures and videos, in which Bradbury would encourage Gamble as he abused the child.

They also found toys, sweets and games they would use to groom the boy.

Judge Rachel Smith, sentencing today at Liverpool Crown Court, said: “You embarked on a course of grooming and abusive behaviour.”

The court heard the couple “exploited” the boy and groomed him before Gamble would commit “physical acts” of abuse while Bradbury would film them, sometimes engaging in physical abuse.

The judge said: “You acted as a team”.

In one of the indecent images discovered the boy is naked lying on his back on a rug.

In one video the boy is seen performing a act on Gamble and in another Gamble is

seen raping the child.

Judge Smith said Bradbury “commented on the quality of the recording you were making at the time”, which the judge said is “clear evidence of Bradbury encouraging Gamble to continue with the abuse”.

Even when Gamble and Bradbury were told they shouldn’t contact the boy they continued to try.

Judge Smith said: “You persisted with it in the face of involvement of the police.”

Both Gamble and Bradbury were arrested on October 26 last year after the true extent of their crimes had been discovered when an indecent image, not of this child, was uploaded to Facebook.

In total officers found 14 category A images, which are the most serious and include child abuse, four category B images and three category C images, on devices found at the men’s home on Pigot Street, many of which were images of the boy.

John Wyn-Williams, prosecuting, said police “seized a notebook which contained a list of about 500 names” which are believed to be Facebook contacts, and the court heard “many are foreign names”.

The judge added that the notebook showed “extensive contact with an all male group on the internet”, adding that there was no evidence of distribution of images of this child.