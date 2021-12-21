An ex-councillor and his wife who tried to swindle thousands from a government Covid scheme for a defunct pizza shop have been convicted of fraud.

Councillor and Wife Convicted of Fraud for Bogus Covid Loan for Pizza Shop in Wolverhampton

Former Wolverhampton councillor Harman Banger ‘abused his position of power’ when he attempted to exploit Covid bounce back loans offered to struggling businesses.

The ex-council cabinet member and his wife wife Neena Kumari applied for a £10,000 small business grant for Pizza Plus even though it was boarded up and had no electricity supply.

The couple were convicted of of fraud by false representation at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 17).

Wendy Stevens, specialist fraud prosecutor at CPS, said: “As a trusted, elected official, Harman Banger abused his position of power alongside his wife Neena Kumari in order to de-fraud the public at a time of national crisis.

“Banger had a deep understanding of the eligibility of such Covid-19

business support schemes and tried to exploit the system by claiming for a business that the pair knew was not eligible.”

In March 2020, the UK Government introduced financial assistance schemes for businesses whose trade was affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.

Banger oversaw the implementation of the Covid-19 bounce back loans at the council but used his knowledge to cheat the system.

His wife submitted an application for a small business grant for Pizza Plus – a business they shared ownership of – on April 24 last year, claiming that it had been operating since October 2019.

But Wolverhampton Council’s counter-fraud team and West Midlands Police discovered there were no records of electricity being supplied to the business until May 16, 2020.

The property had been boarded up and was in a state of disrepair so had not been operating when the couple claimed it was open, the CPS said.

It meant no cash was paid to the fraudsters.

Banger, 40, and Kumari, 38, will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on January 14.