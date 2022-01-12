Sonny and Sarita Simak, a Church pastor and charity worker, were paired with a young child who was in the care of Bradford Council in 2017 after an adoption panel approved them as being a good match.

Council Pays Five-Figure Payout To Couple As Boy They Adopted Was Removed in Bradford

However, just eight months later, the pair were given two days’ notice that the child, who cannot be named, was being taken away from them because ‘social workers doubted the long-term placement would work because the couple suffered from low moods and hadn’t taken advice about feeding the boy’.

Sonny and Sarita Simak were thrilled when “their” little boy – as they still call him – came to live with them in Slough, in November 2017. They had been approved by an adoption panel and were matched with him.

“He was just a joy, a delight, a lovely little boy. We love him,” Sarita told the BBC. The little boy, who we are not naming, had some problems settling in – as they’d been warned he would.

Mr Simak said: “We were told very abruptly that they would come to pick him up the next day because the placement would not work. We were shocked and in the moment we were told our boy was singing happy birthday to me because it was his

second birthday two days later.”

He loved his little room, he would show guests his room, he was so proud that this was where he belonged and he was a happy boy. We loved him and he loved us back.”

A year after he’d been taken away, the couple had a formal meeting in which Bradford Council apologised and said if they still wanted to adopt the boy, an independent social worker must assess them all to determine what was in his best interests.

In April 2021 the couple received some pictures of the boy but were told two weeks later that he would not be returned to them after all as a new therapeutic assessment concluded that the boy wasn’t suitable for adoption and should stay in long-term foster care for the rest of his childhood.

Mr Simak added: “How can you do this to such a child young child? They didn’t steal him from us, they stole us from him, they stole his future.

The couple then got in touch with a solicitor, but before the case came to court, Bradford Council offered to settle the claim.

Bradford Council spokesperson said: “We know that in 2018 not all the correct processes were followed in respect of decisions relating to Mr and Mrs Simak’s case. We understand that this will have been very difficult for them as a result and we have apologised to them for this.