Two men who attacked a council officer as he issued a fine for littering – striking him with a wooden pole – have both been convicted of assault.

Council official was called ‘white motherf*‘ and attacked with pole

Polcie released shocking video taken from the victim’s body camera showing the moment he was set upon by Raja Malik and Mohammed Nawaz in Dudley.

The Litter Officer had spotted women flicking cigarette butts from a car window in Pickford Street, Kates Hill, on 12 August and moved in to issue fines on seeing the car later parked in Jasmine Street.

But as he was taking their details Malik emerged from a house and confronted the officer arguing “everyone chucks cigarette butts…I’ve done it” before hurling racist abuse.

Nawaz joined in, chasing the council contractor and hitting him with a mop handle; the force of the blow saw the pole shatter into several pieces.

Police identified the pair – aged 30 and 50 respectively – and on 30 August went to speak to them at an address

in Jasmine Street.

Malik and Nawaz were among a group of men inside the property once police entered.

Malik was charged with assault and racially aggravated assault and Nawaz with assault and using an offensive weapon.

They appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 27 May where they admitted the offences and were handed suspended jail terms.

Malik was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, while Nawaz was given a six-month sentence suspended for a year.

Both were also ordered to pay the victim £500 in compensation.

Dudley Police Inspector Pete Sandhu, said: “This was a really shocking incident, a violent attack and racist abuse against a council contractor who was simply doing his job.

“The women who’d been seen littering remained calm, engaged with the officer and urged the two men not to get involved.

“But they ignored their pleas, threatened the victim and Nawaz shattered a wooden pole over him as he tried to retreat.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this kind of behaviour and the two men should be ashamed of their actions.”