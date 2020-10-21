Farah Damji, 53, fled to Ireland in February of this year during her trial in the UK at which she was convicted in her absence by Southwark Crown Court of twice breaching a restraining order in April and June 2018.

Conwoman Woman Farah Damji, 53, Fled to Ireland After Harassing Two Males in UK

Ms Damji, who presented herself as an Icelandic national, is the daughter of a South African-born property tycoon and has a criminal record for fraud and theft stretching back to the 1990s.

At today’s extradition hearing at the High Court, Mr Brian Storan BL, for Ms Damji, said that he had supplied the court with a psychiatric report from a doctor, which said that Ms Damji had a serious psychological condition that could not be treated in the UK, where there had been repeated misdiagnoses.

The doctor ‘is here [in Ireland] and will be in a position to treat Ms Damji,’ said Mr Storan, who said it was ‘very unlikely’ that she could receive the treatment in the UK.

Ms Emily Farrell SC, for the State, said that Ms Damji had been convicted for breaching a restraining order

in the UK, granted to two males, by naming, stalking and harassing them. She was also facing a breach of licence sentence for absconding from her trial.

Ms Farrell said that she failed to see any reference in the medical report that put Article 2 of the Human Rights Convention, that of the right to life, as an issue.

Counsel suggested that it might be prudent to consider another assessment of Ms Damji by a consultant psychologist. Ms Damji said she would consent to an assessment.

Ms Damji had submitted that she had been working as an artist in Ireland. In September, she was denied bail while she awaits extradition proceedings brought against her by the UK and was deemed at high-risk of absconding.

At her bail hearing, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said that if he were to ignore Ms Damji’s high risk of absconding, the ‘the casual observer might think I had taken leave of my senses’.

Mr Justice Burns said that he would adjourn the case to see if more information had to be requested from the UK and to consider whether or not to have Ms Damji medically assessed by a consultant psychologist.

He adjourned the matter to November 2.