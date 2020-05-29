Contrary to Uzma Khan’s Legal Claim Of House, Landlord Tells He Didn’t Rent Out House To Actor

Contrary to actress Uzma Khan’s claim of being the legal occupant of the house she resides in, the property in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) was rented out to one Fahad Noor in January and the landlord does not even know that she was residing there.

While addressing a presser at the Lahore Press Club on Thursday, Uzma’s legal team had claimed that the house the accused broke into did not belong to Usman Malik or his wife Amna Usman, a claim that had been made by the latter in a video released earlier, but instead their client was the legal occupant of the property.

During the press conference, the actress, her sister Huma Khan, and her lawyers Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq and Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi talked about the merits of the case.

Advocate Ali said that there were problems with the FIR [First Information Report] lodged in the case and said that the house where the incident took place did not belong to Usman or his wife Amna.

He said that the property was owned by one Babar Naseem and Uzma had signed the rental agreement with him. He later said that house was actually owned by a third-party, who had

rented it to Babar, a close friend of Uzma, and it has been in her possession. He promised the media that the rental agreement would be shared after the press conference but no such document was provided after the event.

Pakistani Today reports, the house – 45-F DHA Phase 6 – is indeed owned by Babar but it was not rented out to Uzma, rather it was given to Fahad Noor early in January for a monthly rent of Rs180,000.

It is worth to mention here that, Amna Malik wife of of Usman Malik in her video had claimed that house belongs to her husband where both sisters where residing.

In the video the when woman raided the house where actor Uzma was living, the women can bee heard asking Usman Malik to get these actors out of the house.

Actors lawyers till now have not shared the Uzma Khan’s rental agreement as they said in the press conference.