Complete Lock-Down Imposed from 21 NOV to 6th DEC in Mirpur Azad Kashmir

Amidst rising cases, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government decided on Tuesday to impose a complete stay at home rules across the region for a fortnight starting November 21.

This decision came during a meeting of the AJK cabinet that met today with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair. The meeting was briefed that the coronavirus situation in the valley has worsened as positive cases has gone up to 19 per cent.

“We have to take strict measures before the situation goes out

of the control,” AJK PM said.

The meeting also decided strict enforcement of the condition of wearing masks outside homes and in offices.

There would be a complete lock – down in all AJK districts with a ban on weddings and other gatherings. All schools and businesses will remain shut during this time. Strict screening at the entry points of the region would be ensured.

Besides, the number of employees in government offices will be cut in half as only 50% of them would be allowed to come to offices while the rest would work from home.

The total number of cases in the region stands at 5,538, according to the government’s portal.