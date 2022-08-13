A complaint has been registered against Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for allegedly disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments in his movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Complaint against Aamir Khan registered for ‘disrespecting Indian Army’ in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

A Delhi-based lawyer submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora against Paramount Pictures, the actor and several others for allegedly disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments in the movie.

An FIR was filed under sections153, 153A, 298 and 505 of the IPC against Khan, director Advait Chandan and Paramount Pictures.

Jindal said in the complaint said, “In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war

and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.”

The complaint further stated that the Indian constitution provides every citizen with the freedom of speech and expression but the misuse of this right is inexplicable when it threatens the honour and harmony of the country and provokes its citizens based on community and religion and threatens the security of the nation then it is considered as a grave offence.

The contents of the statement made by the accused “Puja path is malaria, it causes riots”, is quite aggravating and a defamatory statement aimed at the whole Hindu community, he claimed.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic, ‘Forrest Gump’. The movie, Aamir’s first in four years, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.