Clocks go back at 2am on Sunday 25 October with the end of British summer time. It’s that time of year again when the clocks go back for winter, gifting people an extra hour in bed.

Clocks Go Back 1 Hour in UK For the Last Time, It Won’t Change for Much Longer

As autumn draws in and the leaves turn and fall, exhausted Brits can at least enjoy their lie-in.

In the period when the clocks are 1 hour ahead is called British Summer Time (BST). There’s more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings (sometimes called Daylight Saving Time).

When the clocks go back, the UK is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Changing the clocks began over 100 years ago after the British Government passed the Summer Time Act in 1916, during the First World War.

Plans to abolish clock changes across

the European Union in 2021 have been put on hold as a result of the crisis.

In March 2019 the European Parliament approved a proposal stating that seasonal clock changes – spring forward, fall back – would become a thing of the past from next year, but a spokesperson for the Council of the European Union has confirmed that the move is not currently on the agenda.

The annual clock changes are a topic of contention, with many arguing they should be dropped altogether, leading the European Parliament to approve a proposal to drop the changes from 2021.

However, as a result of the crisis, these plans have been put on hold for now with no clear time frame on when they could be picked up again.

Moreover, any changes the bloc vote to make would no longer affect Britain, as it has already officially left the EU, as of January 31, 2020.