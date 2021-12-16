Cllr Arooj Shah Came Under Attack On Social Media over Her Photo with Poppy Hairs

Cllr Arooj Shah, a Muslim woman of Pakistani heritage, told an online conference how she came under attack on social media over a photo taken at a Remembrance Sunday event when the wind blew her hair over the poppy she was wearing and obscured it.

She told the People’s Powerhouse Convention 2021, where she was speaking alongside Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater about diversity in leadership, that the incident showed how her aim to improve people’s lives “is made so much harder because of all these prejudices that exist”.

“So because I have really long hair the wind blew and it must have covered the poppy and straightaway somebody was like ‘oh my god, I notice she’s not stood there wearing her poppy really proud like the rest of us’.

“And thankfully and unfortunately at the same time, somebody had a picture of me wearing a poppy but it wasn’t a very pleasant picture which is why I didn’t tweet it out myself, so it was when you’ve got loads of cameras and you’re looking in all different directions and somebody just gets you at the most horrible angle.

“That was the kind of picture but it showed that I had a poppy on. And I remember going home that night and looking at the tweet and just thinking ‘is this really the world we live in?’

“And I think what Kim said in her introduction really resonated with me because it’s getting the job that you’ve wanted but actually it’s quite unpleasant most of the time.

“So what you’re trying to do and the authenticity that you bring to the role, because I’m deeply passionate about improving people’s lives but empowering communities, is made so much harder because of all these prejudices that exist.

“I think having an understanding of what that means is something that we have to make an effort, everybody has to make an effort to try to make sure that there’s more women like me who feel confident in coming up and stepping up for these positions, because it’s not easy and I think it has to

be easy and we’re in the 21st century so be these kind of conversations should have been a thing of the past.”

Cllr Shah was being questioned by former Chief Prosecutor Nazir Afzal at the annual event organised by The People’s Powerhouse, described as a movement to transform the fortunes of the North and its people.

The Labour councillor took on the leadership of the council this summer after her predecessor Sean Fielding surprisingly lost his seat. She has been sent death threats and ‘physically threatened’ since taking up the role.

She was first elected to the council for Labour in 2012 in St Mary’s ward in Glodwick, the area of Oldham she has lived her whole life and her parents had moved to the UK from Pakistan in 1968 to work in the local textile industry.

Describing a previous bid for the top job in 2015, when then-leader Jim McMahon became MP for Oldham West, Cllr Shah said she was put off by fellow Labour supporters in the town.

She said: “When I lobbied members of my group, people were saying, ‘Oh well, I don’t think you’ve got enough cabinet experience and we don’t think Oldham’s ready for an Asian leader just yet’ and all these things that were really disheartening, I still put myself forward.

“They were actually giving me a really really good crash course in the reality of how people view people and being a woman in politics is really difficult anyway, but there’s an added pressure, and a whole different range of issues associated with that if you’re a brown woman too, which is my experience.

“And I remember at that time when my predecessor [Sean Fielding], who became leader in 2018, had no cabinet experience but was a young white man and so people accepted it of him and didn’t think this is really strange, nobody asked how much experience he had or whether Oldham was ready for somebody with no experience, but all those questions were posed to me.

“And the only reason this opportunity presented itself was because unfortunately, he lost his seat. And then because of the toxicity and the nature of the politics in Oldham and the reasons why he lost his seat, nobody actually wanted to do the job.