Claiming State Benefits in Britain is HALAL or HARAM?

If it is acceptable for us Muslims to receive benefits? A lot of people receive them through dishonest reasons.

But, for example, I have recently started claiming Child Benefit for my daughter and I was always against it, but my husband insists that we should seeing as everybody else does.

My mentality is different, my point is, why should we accept money to bring up and look after OUR child!?

I have tried explaining that whats the point, at the end of the day our greed will increase for this kind of money. He doesn’t see the point however.

Claiming state benefits in Britain is HARAM,

I say that the above statement is true because the Quran has stated that we must pay taxes (this is a Jizya because we are a minority living in a majority country).

On the other hand, claiming benefits is not stated as being permissible and is not part of the Sharia, likely because it forms part of a secular system which not based on collection/distribution of Zakat.

The taxes which we pay (those who do) are used for the schools which our children attend and the hospitals which we use when we are ill.

On the other hand, money for the payment of state benefits should be seen as having Riba (usuary) origins because

financial services (Banks & insurance co’s) generate more tax revenue for the UK government than any other industry in Britain.

Therefore, when we are taking money we have not worked for which is exactly the same as taking interest.

We are not “automatically entitled” to any money from this government because in order to receive benefits, we have to apply (requestfully beg) for these hand-outs from non-Muslim administrators.

To which the Quran states:’Abdullah Ibn ‘Umar reported: The Messenger of Allah (may peace be upon him) said: The man who always begs will meet Allah with no flesh left on his face.’

Some people will not like what I have said because I am questioning their entitlement Nafs and the very reason they live in this country (do they live here to give dawah or to leach from the state?).

The Molvi sahibs and community leaders are shy to bring this topic up because in many cases they depend on hand-outs from the government. Shouldn’t these leaders be paid Zakat or financial support from our own Muslim community, instead of having to claim money which they have not paid, or worked for, which has interest origins?

I need your thoughts on these issues, if there is hardly any response then I will assume that my theory is correct and that all Muslim people who claim benefits (like income support or Job Seekers) are taking haram money.