Pakistan Customs has apprehended an employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) allegedly involved in the smuggling of foreign currency at Islamabad International Airport.

Civil Aviation Worker Involved in Smuggling of Foreign Currency Arrested

Sources told ProPakistani that Customs officers during their search at the international departure section at the Islamabad International airport recovered foreign as well as Pakistani currencies including 70,000 EURO, 56,000 Saudi Ryal, 8,000 UAE Dirhams, and 4,880 Pakistani rupees from CAA Contractual Employee Gul Nawaz Abbassi.

As per Pakistan Customs officials, the money was to be smuggled through two passengers, Muhammad Akram and Chaudhry Naveed who were destined to Abu Dhabi from Islamabad on PIA Flight PK 261.

Sources said that the Director-General CAA

also took serious cognizance of this criminal offense committed by a CAA Contract employee and directed Airport Management to establish close coordination with the customs for a thorough, fair, and transparent investigation into the matter.

The money has been seized and the First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the culprits (Gul Nawaz as well as Passengers) by Pak Customs and the above-mentioned CAA employee, as well as passengers, shifted to ASF control room for investigation whereas Pakistan customs has also informed FIA staff deputed at IIAP.

Sources also said that CAA also terminated the contract of Gul Nawaz with an immediate and further course of actions that shall be taken in light of the investigation being conducted by Pakistan Customs.