A man who had worked in various capacities has been handed over to police by citizens for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing Saudi visas.

Citizens hand over man to police over visa fraud in Rawalpindi

According to sources, a man who was collecting millions of rupees from people through fake visa promises was nabbed by the victims on Wednesday. Alleged accused Abdul Razzaq receives money by tricking naive people into issuing visas for servants of the two holy Makkah.

Talking to MM News, the victims said that there is a whole group of human traffickers who have made fake accounts on different social media websites to loot people.

They said the first criminals called the customer at laboratories near Chandni Chowk Rawalpindi. “In case of medical, Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 13,000 is collected from each customer,” the victims said.

The victims further disclosed, “No tests of any kind are done in

the laboratory and after taking the sample, the blood is wasted in the washroom and the fake and baseless medical report is handed over to the customer.”

According to citizens, at the same time, Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 were charged per person for a visa. Throughout this process, to satisfy customers, they take online fingerprints and issue fake visa e-numbers and obtain genuine passports for visas from people.

Sources said that the gang includes several people who work by changing their name, mobile number and area and steal millions of rupees from naive people in the name of the visa.

Sources said that the group includes Haji Shabbir resident of Faisalabad, Abdul Razzaq son of Mureed Hussain, Muhammad Yusuf, Asif, Abbas and Usman.

Apart from this, the two laboratories located in the Chandni Chowk area of Rawalpindi include Taj Laboratory and Pakistan Laboratories owners Mavish and Shakila Taj, Abdul Razzaq son of Ghulam Hussain alias Dil Nawaz.