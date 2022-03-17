Christian Lady Sub-Inspector Commits Suicide Over Domestic Violence in Pakistan

Rahim Yar Khan’s female police officer who was appointed as City Focal Person Sub Inspector Mari Roz has committed suicide.

According to the details, Sub-Inspector Mary Rose decided to commit suicide three days ago due to domestic violence and a quarrel with her husband. The last message of the police inspector who ended her life was a wish of painless death.

The sub-inspector is survived by two daughters and a husband. Before committing suicide, she

left a suicide note in a form of writing with lipstick on the dressing table’s mirror that stated about her daughters.

In her last message on the mirror, Mary Rose apologised to her mother and appealed for a painless death. She also asked and wished to get her daughtersmarried to someone who can handle the responsibility.

It should be noted that Rahim Yar Khan’s sub-inspector Mary Rose belonged to a Christian family whose husbands also work as police inspectors and it is alleged that the incident took place between the two spouses.