China says political crisis in Islamabad will not affect Pak-China terms

China on Wednesday said that the political situation in Islamabad would not affect the Pak-China relationship and cooperation in different fields.

During a media briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that all political parties in Pakistan should stay united and uphold national development and stability.

Responding to a question about the current political situation in Pakistan, Lijian said China always followed the principle of non-interference in other countries domestic affairs.

Terming China and Pakistan as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, Lijian said China and Pakistan relations will always stand unbreakable and rock firm.

that the ties with Pakistan are “unbreakable and rock-solid”, he expressed the hope that the political situation in Islamabad will not affect the overall cooperation between the all-weather allies as well as the projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Chinese remarks come amid the political developments in Pakistan, leading to the dissolution of parliament over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegation of the US hand behind Opposition parties’ no-confidence motion against him.

The opposition parties in Pakistan have also moved the Supreme Court to adjudicate the legality of the dissolution of parliament and declaration of fresh elections. This is the second time China has commented on the political crisis in Pakistan.