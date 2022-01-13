Children Left Frozen As School Confiscates Coats, Using New Uniform Policy To ‘Buy Branded Coats’ in UK

Furious parents have said their children have been left ‘frozen’ because of a new branded uniform policy, prompting a school to confiscate their coats every day.

Children Left Frozen As School Confiscates Their Coats To ‘Buy Its Own Branded Coats’

They say their kids have been stopped being able to wear their own coats outside during the day, despite freezing temperatures.

This is because students at Bishop Heber in Malpas, Cheshire, are only permitted to wear the costly branded school jacket on school grounds, Cheshire Live reports.

The various items of clothing together would cost a family up to £100 per child.

Photos taken by angered parents show staff stood outdoors in their warm overcoats while some children are just left in their jumpers.

One mum even told Cheshire Live that her asthmatic son was put into isolation for retrieving his confiscated coat as he was cold.

However responding to the

fury, the school says it believes if kids were allowed to wear their own coats, it would “erode the great relationships we have with the students” because they might end up wearing hoodies.

The school’s policies have since been slammed by Cheshire MP Mike Amesbury, who is currently pushing a Bill to make sure parents are not being saddled with hefty bills for branded uniforms.

One parent whose children are currently complying with the policy said that the school anorak was not sufficient to keep her children warm.

She said: “They would literally have to have a branded polo, branded sweater, branded fleece and branded anorak in order to be warm and dry outside.

“Given Mike Amesbury’s law, that is extremely excessive branding – and I’ve never heard of another school having a branded outside coat before now.”

Those four items will set parents back £94.50, ignoring the need for multiple purchases sensible for some items.