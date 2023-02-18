Child among three taken out alive from rubble 12 days after Turkey earthquake

Three people, including a child, were rescued alive from the rubble in Atakey 12 days after a massive earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria.

According to the Turkey media reports, the death toll in the Mw 7.8 earthquake, which struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, has crossed 46,000. Thousands of people were injured and thousands of houses were destroyed in the calamity.

The total number of people killed in Turkey has hit 40,642,

while the Syrian government and the UN say more than 5,800 people have died there.

On Saturday, rescue teams in Turkey’s Hatay rescued a 45-year-old man alive after he spent 278 hours under the rubble.

A total of 178 UN trucks carrying aid from Turkey into northwest Syria have crossed the border since February 9.

Turkey is caring for 1,589 children who have been separated from their families following the earthquakes.