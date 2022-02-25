Chechen ‘Hunters’ Unleashed in Ukraine to Kill Kyiv Officials With Pic of Targets

A squad of Chechen special forces ‘hunters’ has been unleashed in Ukraine to detain or kill a set of specific Ukrainian officials.

Each soldier was reportedly given a special ‘deck of cards’ with Ukrainian officials’ photos and descriptions on them, a Moscow Telegram channel with links to the security establishment reported.

The list is of officials and security officers suspected of ‘crimes’ by the Russian Investigative Committee, the report added.

It came as Ukraine’s president admitted he is ‘target number one’ for Russian assassins in his capital, while his family is ‘the number two goal’ for Putin’s hitmen.

The Chechen squad is thought to be in a Ukrainian forest and was allegedly given an ‘order to kill’ if those on the wanted list could not be detained.

Putin previously said a key aim of invading Ukraine was to ‘deNazify’ the country.

State TV in Chechnya reported that Ramzan Kadyrov, 45, the republic’s leader and a close Putin ally, had visited his forces in Ukraine.

The Chechens are believed to be from the South battalion of the Federal Guard Service, based in Chechnya.

Kadyrov yesterday met with Viktor Zolotov, director of the Federal National Guard Service and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian National Guard Forces, another close Putin ally.

Volodymyr Zelensky, 44, addressed the nation on

Thursday night, at the end of the first day of the Russian invasion of his country.

The former TV comedian insisted he had remained in Kyiv as he urged his fellow citizens to stay strong.

He said he was speaking from Kyiv but the elegance of the presidential palace was long gone: Zelensky, in his olive green t-shirt, appeared to be speaking from a bunker.

‘I know that a lot of misinformation and rumours are being spread now,’ he said.

‘In particular, it is claimed that I have left Kyiv. I remain in the capital, I am staying with my people,’ he said.

Zelensky said his family also remained in the country – his wife Oleana, a 44-year-old architect and screenwriter, and their two children: daughter Aleksandra, 17, and son Kiril, nine.

‘My family is not a traitor, but a citizen of Ukraine,’ he said, adding that he would not reveal their location.

‘According to our information, the enemy marked me as the number one target. My family is the number two goal.

‘They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the Head of State.’

President Zelensky has also expressed his anger at Western rulers after his country was ‘left alone’ to face Russian troops as officials warn that Kyiv will be seized by this weekend.

He called his fallen compatriots ‘heroes’ after 137 were killed on the first day of fighting, and insisted he will stay until the bitter end.