Yet in another case a British national married 7 young women in Mirpur and outskirt areas to take them to UK after marriage.

Chaudry Rasheed Who Married 7 Women in Mirpur ‘To Get Them British Citizenship’

Sumera Kausar who belongs to Kasgumma is one of the victim wife of Charudary Rasheed.

Sumera and Rahseed tied the knot in last year and Sumera was residing at a house in Shokat Scheme own of Rasheed.

After one year of marriage Rasheed asked his wife Sumera to leave his house as he has divorced her and she is not longer his wife.

Sumera who approached the court regarding divorce, was beaten black and blue by Rasheed and his accomplice. He sister Asma Kausar was also injured in the attack.

Later on Thothal police arrested Raaheed and put him behind bars. While talking to media Sumera told that Rasheed has married 7 women in Pakistan and his 8th wife lives in UK.

All he does is to conduct a marriage every year on his visit to Pakistan and then abandon the woman when return to UK.

This is no the first case, earlier a man resident of Khuiratta who disguise himself as British citizen married different girls from Mirpur and Kotli

areas.

The incident was high lighted after 8th wife of the man reported the case in Chakswari police station.

Victim reported that Masood Ahmed son of Chaudry Sarwar met her family in Chakswari and introduces himself as a British National and that he is looking for marriage from Pakistan.

Masood Ahmed tied the knot with the victim woman, “I was not excited,” said victim woman, 22, who lives in a poor neighborhood in the Chakswari town of Mirpur. “I felt something bad was going to happen.”

Later when victim woman found out that Masood Ahmed has only Ukraine passport and is not a British citizen, Massod tortured her and threaten her to leak her private videos.

She said, she was disappointed by what she found: He was a not a British citizen but only Ukrainian passport.

Few months later when Masood tied the knot with another 17 years old girl from Jatlan, it was then victim reported it to police.

After police investigation it was found that Masood Ahmed is resident of village Gayian Malikian, Seri, Khuiratta district Kotli.

Investigators said Masood was working with a group including men and woman, who acted as his parents and relatives, group member were staying in rented houses in Mirpur and other area until the weddings were performed.