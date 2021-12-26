Chaudry Mahmood of Ravensthorpe and his former sister-in-law turned partner, were arguing at a funfair in Brighouse, West Yorkshire when he punched her in the face and justified his actions by claiming it was acceptable in ‘Asian culture’ to hit women, to shut them up, a court heard.

Chaudry Punched Sister-in-Law While Dating Her, Tells ‘Its Allowed In His Culture’

Tensions within the family have been running high since Chaudry Mahmood started relationship with his ex sister in law about five months ago.

An eye witness started taking photographs and informed police of the incident. He told, the victim sitting on the bench. A male was stood up close by and with his right hand he punched

her to the side of her face, causing her to move. She looked annoyed and walked towards a car, getting into the driver’s seat.

Chaudry Mahmood initially told police he had only pushed his partner when he was first arrested.

‘He said it was Asian culture, an open hand to the back to the head to shut them up. The victim refused to give a statement to police, the court heard.

Mahmood pleaded guilty to assault by beating when he appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The case was aggravated because it took place in public and people would have been upset by what they had witnessed, Mahmood was told in court.

They fined him £80 and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs plus £30 victim surcharge.