After imposing travel restrictions on air travellers as UK includes Pakistan in red list, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan allowed the Charted companies to operate a 19 chartered flight to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from Pakistan to UK.

Chartered Flights Allowed to Bring Back Britons Stranded in Pakistan Before ‘Red List’

The Civil Aviation Authority in its statement said that it had overall allowed 19 chartered flights to operate for the UK in the wake of the ongoing situation after the induction of Pakistan in the red list.

The transport wing of the CAA has issued permits to the chartered flights on the directives of the DG CAA.

The PIA has been allowed to operate eight chartered planes while British Airways will manage two flights to the UK. Nine other chartered companies were also allowed to operate flights, the CAA statement said adding that all operations will culminate

by April 08.

Two more PIA flights have been allowed to operate for the United Kingdom on Tuesday as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to the PIA spokesman, two more flights of the national flag carrier have been allowed to operate for Britain, bringing the total flights allowed in a day to five.

“The new flights will travel to Manchester on April 08 and the aspiring passengers should approach the PIA booking offices, which will remain open for 24 hours in the current circumstances,” the spokesman said.

He further said that the new flights will help in overcoming the passenger influx.

The PIA has been using chartered planes for its flight operations to the UK owing to a ban on the national flag carrier’s planes by the EASA.

“The operation is aimed at ensuring the timely return of the Pakistani and British citizens before the new restrictions come into place on April 09,” the spokesman said.