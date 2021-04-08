Thousands of Britons have rushed back to UK, after three other nations including Pakistan and Bangladesh join the UK’s “red list”.

Chartered Airplanes Never Seen Before Flying from Pakistan to Birmingham

A traveller arriving after the deadline will need to pay £1,750 for 11 nights of hotel.

Before 4am on Friday they can simply travel home by public transport and stay for 10 days (or less, if a test taken after five days proves negative).

As demand and fares have soared, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and the Pakistani carrier PIA have laid on extra nonstop services.

But with thousands of UK citizens in Pakistan, and no indication of when the red

list restrictions might ease, enterprising travel agents have chartered in many additional aircraft to take part in the airlift.

Aircraft from Bulgaria, Poland and Senegal have been shuttling between Islamabad and the UK, carrying up to 7,000 passengers.

Planespotters in the Birmingham area have never seen anything like it: a fleet of Polish-registered Boeing 737s flying from Islamabad via Moscow to the West Midlands.

The trio of Enter Air planes making for Birmingham airport from the Pakistani capital are among the many unusual aircraft movements bringing British citizens to the UK before 4am on Friday.

Other services have operated from Lahore to Heathrow and Manchester, but planned flights by Qatar Airways to London appear to have been cancelled.